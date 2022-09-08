Printemps to open first US-based store in New York

French luxury department store Printemps has announced the opening of its first US store on Wall Street, New York.

It comes as part of the retailer’s ongoing brand transformation, which sees Printemps take on a different scale, local approach and a renewed focus on omnichannel experiences.

Former Saint Laurent and Gucci exec Laura Lendrum has been tapped by the group as the CEO of Printemps America and will be assembling a dedicated team to support the strategic initiative.

“The US is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential.,” noted Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps Groupe, in a release.

Bellaiche continued: “We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes. It is also a strategic e-commerce market for luxury, fashion, home, and beauty.”

The CEO added that Printemps is planning to “pioneer a new format of experiential retail”.

The 54,365 square feet store, located in the landmark One Wall Street building, features a historical interior.

Parisian interior designer Laura Gonzalez has been appointed architect of the project with the mission to create a ‘Paris meets New York’ design style.