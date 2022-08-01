Prochaine makes brick and mortar debut on King’s Road

Womenswear brand Prochaine has made its brick and mortar debut on London’s King’s Road, as announced by the area’s real estate developer Sloane Stanley.

The sustainability-conscious label has arrived at the location via a pop-up store that will feature a selection of environmentally friendly labels in one curated space.

Set to stay until the end of August, shoppers will be able to purchase items from the likes of Faithfull the Brand, De La Vali and Daily Sleeper, each of which hope to encourage consumers to shop more responsibly.

In a release, Prochaine founder’s Katy Watson and Elizabeth Ehrman said of the store’s presence in the area: “We are not only bringing new fashion labels to the area, but we are building awareness for our concept and highlighting that shopping responsibly and ethically is important.”

The duo added that Sloane Stanley were “trailblazers” in their mission to incubate innovative brands and that they were “proud” to fit in with those already located on the road.