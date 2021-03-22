Proenza Schouler opens pop-up in partnership with FlagshipRTL

Proenza Schouler has opened its first pop-up store in Greenwich, Connecticut as part of the brand’s long-term strategy to connect directly with customers at a local level.

The pop-up, open until September 2021 is in partnership with FlagshipRTL, a retail service platform that enables luxury brands to scale their physical retail presence on flexible terms.

The 1,600 square foot, located at 272 Greenwich Avenue, marks the first of what will be several “migratory stores,” added the designer label.

The store houses all Proenza Schouler categories, including ready-to-wear and accessories, and the brand’s casual line, Proenza Schouler White Label, which launched in 2019.

Proenza Schouler also has a flagship boutique located at 121 Greene Street in New York and is sold in more than 350 outlets worldwide.