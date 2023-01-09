Provence Beauty debuts at Ulta Beauty

Provence Beauty, a new conscious skincare brand, has debuted at Ulta Beauty, in stores and online to mark its first foray into the US beauty market.

The French-born beauty company is looking to bring “accessible modernised French skincare to the masses,” with its range of clean, vegan and sustainable French skincare staples at an accessible price point of 25 US dollars or less.

Jeremy Abesera, founder and chief executive of Provence Beauty, said in a statement: "I'm the third generation in my family to bring French skincare to the US market. After years of witnessing how my parents' generation fell in love with traditional French formulas, I saw an incredible opportunity to make those French skincare classics modern, fun, and accessible to the next generation.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring our modernised skincare solutions to more people and help share our philosophy with their passionate beauty community.”

The Provence Beauty line-up features 11 products including moisturisers, serums, masks, cleansers, a toner and an eye cream, which can be used individually or as part of the brand's curated AM and PM skincare routines. While each product contains unique ingredients, all formulas feature the proprietary Provençal Complex, which nourishes, plumps, smooths and brightens skin, thanks to a unique blend of ingredients derived from the south of France.

Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, added: "Our guests are always seeking effective and innovative solutions to add to their routines, and what better way to get them started on their 2023 skincare goals than with Provence Beauty.

"With its modern formulas and clinically proven ingredients, we know this new brand is well on its way to becoming a long-time favourite among guests.”