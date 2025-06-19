Psycho Bunny returns to its root with new store opening in Queens, New York

Montreal-based menswear brand Psycho Bunny is returning to its roots with the opening of its newest store in Queens, New York.

Located at the Queens Center Mall, the opening underscores the brand’s homecoming as it was originally founded in New York City 20 years ago. A full-circle moment for Psycho Bunny, the brand has grown into a globally recognized name, with more than 130 stores worldwide since its founding in 2005.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, Psycho Bunny aims to connect with local consumers in the city where it started. “Opening a store in Queens during our 20th anniversary year is incredibly special,” said Kenny Minzberg, chief development officer of Psycho Bunny, in a statement.

“New York is part of our DNA, and this location allows us to celebrate where we’ve been while continuing to build where we’re going. Queens is a dynamic borough that aligns with our brand’s spirit of individuality.”

Psycho Bunny’s current owner, Alen Brandman, acquired ownership of the brand’s intellectual property and operation rights in 2021 from co-founders Robert Godley and Robert Goldman and has been spearheading its retail expansion in recent years.