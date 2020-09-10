Puig presents new technology that lets you preview perfume

Beauty business, Puig, has developed a new technology, Ailice, that allows customers to preview the scent of a perfume, without actually smelling it.

Ailice works by the customer scanning a QR code with their smartphone, then at the counter when the camera is focused on the bottle/package of a specific fragrance, Ailice automatically receives the content from a perfume database and displays the information on the customer’s smartphone, along with the ingredients and other related products which match the customer’s preference.

To launch Ailice, Puid worked with Penhaligon to produce the Magic Monocle which is being monitored across Penhaligon’s boutiques in the UK and Asia. This will help customers navigate the selection of perfumes while creating a wish list of products to test and purchase.