Pull and Bear to unveil new concept store in Liverpool

Inditex’s urban fashion brand, Pull and Bear, is to upsize its Liverpool One store to the retailer’s new ’18,1 concept’, to mark the only store in the UK to feature the new format.

Situated on upper South John Street, the new 10,118 square foot unit will be over 3,000 square foot larger than its current store and will offer the brand’s entire collection of both menswear and womenswear alongside a dedicated section for shoes and accessories.

The ’18,1 concept’ will be produced by an in-house team and features an interactive catwalk as an alternative to a window display, with the aim of creating an “immersive experience for visitors”.

Established in 1991 and inspired by the legendary Californian city of Palm Springs, the Inditex brand has a global reach of 970 stores in 76 markets.

Alison Clegg, Director, Asset Management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “Liverpool One is known for its cache of popular international brands and focus on fashion, and we are thrilled to secure Pull and Bear’s first ’18,1 concept’ store in the UK. Inditex is the latest in a long list of leading brands to select Liverpool One for flagship stores.”

The Pull and Bear upsize news follows the recent signing of boutique jewellery brand Rox, which is due to open on Peter’s Lane this summer at Liverpool One.

Image: courtesy of Pull and Bear