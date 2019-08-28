Pull & Bear opens upsized concept store at Liverpool One

Pull & Bear has opened an upsized concept store at Liverpool One.

Located on upper South John Street, the 10,200-square-foot space is 3,000-square-feet larger than the original store, and is the brand’s only location in the UK and Ireland to feature Pull & Bear’s new ‘18,1’ design concept.

The concept, created by an in-house team, features interactive catwalks offering an immersive experience for visitors alongside the brand’s complete collection of menswear and womenswear.

Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “Pull & Bear’s investment in this innovative, upgraded store design shows the significance of Liverpool One as a destination for leading international brands. This launch makes it 25 brands to have signed, renewed or opened in Liverpool One since the beginning of 2019.”

Pull & Bear will be joined in the Autumn by independent lifestyle and fashion brand, Oliver Bonas, who announced last week it would make its regional debut on upper South John Street.