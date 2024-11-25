Puma opens second USA flagship store in Las Vegas

Sportswear brand Puma has opened its second flagship store in North America, a new three-story, 25,000-square-foot retail space in Las Vegas, as it plans further expansion across the nation.

Following in the footsteps of its debut US flagship store, located at 609 Fifth Avenue in New York City, the new flagship store aims to reimagine the modern retail experience through the lens of technology.

Puma rethinks modern retailing with new flagship store opening in Las Vegas

Located in the center of the Las Vegas Strip in BLVD Las Vegas, the Las Vegas flagship store features an array of interactive and immersive in-store experiences. These include an immersive motorsports zone with a professional F1 racing simulator, an interactive Puma arcade where customers can try their hand at soccer, golf, or running games, and a customization studio where customers can personalize Puma apparel and footwear.

Interior of Puma's second US flagship store in Las Vegas Credits: Puma

“I am thrilled that we are opening a state-of-the-art flagship store in Las Vegas as part of our brand elevation strategy. Located along the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this flagship allows us to expand PUMA’s presence in North America to connect with US consumers and international visitors alike,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, in a statement.

“I believe that our new Las Vegas Flagship is essential for conveying the true character of our PUMA Brand and for creating an immersive, interactive shopping experience as it will redefine in-person shopping by seamlessly merging sports performance, latest fashion trends, and technology.”

The new Puma flagship store also offers the sportswear brand’s complete range of products for men, women, and children, including sports styles, basketball, motorsport, golf, running, training, and soccer, as well as collections designed by select brand ambassadors and athletes. In addition, the store will serve as a community hub and will host various special events and experiences that pay homage to the city of Las Vegas.

Puma ribbon cutting ceremony of second US flagship store in Las Vegas Credits: Puma

“Opening our second North American flagship store in Las Vegas is a big step for Puma’s growth in North America, especially with the city buzzing for the F1 race,” said Bob Philion, President of Puma North America, in a statement. “Las Vegas is a booming sports city that attracts millions of visitors each year and is a global destination for entertainment and fashion. Having a flagship presence in Las Vegas will help us to connect with our customers from all over the world in unique and meaningful ways.”

To mark the official opening of Puma’s new Las Vegas flagship store, Puma executives were joined by Puma Golfer Rickie Fowler and Puma Football athlete Xavi Simons for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 21.