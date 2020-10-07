PVH Europe introduces solar powered warehouse

PVH Europe, the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger and the European offices of Calvin Klein, both owned by PVH Corp., has presented the world’s most powerful solar roof installation currently in operation, at its warehouse and logistics center in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Composed of more than 48,000 solar panels, PVH Europe’s energy partner, Eneco, has certified that all the energy needed to power these buildings is covered by this new rooftop installation.

“This is an incredible milestone for our warehouse and logistics center in Venlo and for our PVH Europe sustainability goals,” stated Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, in a statement.

“We have participated in the installation of the most powerful solar roof in the world, which is currently in operation. It is a big step in our commitment to use 100 percent renewable electricity in 2030 and reduce supply chain emissions by 30 percent in 2030 as well.”

The warehouse’s rating is “Very Good” according to BREEAM, this is due to the 100 percent energy efficient lighting, the use of 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified packaging and 100 percent recycling of all cardboard, plastics and printed materials.

Currently, up to 600,000 Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein products are distributed daily from the PVH Europe warehouse and logistics centre in Venlo to points of sale, including owned and operated stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, or directly to the customers.

It is also one of the priorities of the company’s ‘Forward Fashion’ corporate responsibility strategy to reduce its negative impacts to zero, increase its positive impacts to 100 percent and improve the lives of more than one million people that make up the company’s value chain.

PVH defines the ‘world’s most powerful sunroof’ as the most powerful sunroof, currently in operation, installed in a single structure.