Quay sunglasses announces partnership with Vision Express

Quay is expanding on the UK high street after announcing a partnership with optical retailer Vision Express.

The move will see Quay frames stocked in more than 200 Vision Express locations by March 2021. The optical retailer will offer 20 different Quay styles throughout the first quarter of the year, including 12 of the brand’s best-selling styles and eight brand-new sunglasses, starting at 40 pounds.

The range will include Quay’s signature statement sunglasses and everyday frames in a wide selection of shapes and styles to suit any face shape, including cat eyes, aviators, round and oversized frames.

Quay EMEA sales direct, Roger Pelaud, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with Vision Express and to leverage their strong retail presence and expertise to bring confidence and self-expression through eyewear to even more customers across the UK.

“Our shared values and brand synergies make them the ideal partner for this next phase of growth for Quay.”.

Will O’Connor, product director at Vision Express, added: “We are very excited to add Quay to our existing portfolio of stylish and affordable brands, giving our customers even more choice of frames at affordable price points, and with a 60 day returns guarantee and a free lifetime service, we hope our customers are able enjoy their glasses for as long as possible.”

Vision Express is one of the largest optical retailers in the UK with almost 600 stores and is part of GrandVision, which operates in more than 40 countries, spanning over 7,500 stores and online.