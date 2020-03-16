Queengate starts work on 60 million pound extension

Lendlease and Invesco Real Estate, which manages Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough has appointed McLaren Construction to complete the second phase of works for the 77,000 square foot leisure extension.

The 60 million pound extension will add a new central atrium, covered by a glazed roof, alongside a bespoke restaurant and leisure space, and a new bridge link that will provide access between the extension and a new 10-screen Empire cinema, all due to be completed by autumn 2021.

Queensgate will remain fully operational, with McLaren Construction working alongside consultant, Gardiner and Theobald to carry out the vertical extension by closing off parts of the building for redevelopment.

Guy Thomas, head of retail at Lendlease, commented on the opening: “The extension, which includes space set aside for leisure that will complement the 10-screen Empire cinema, marks a major milestone for Queensgate’s development, futureproofing the retail destination for years to come.

“We are pleased to be working with construction experts McLaren and together will create this long-awaited addition to the scheme, bringing significant benefits to the city of Peterborough.”

Jay Newman, managing director, McLaren – South, added: “The second phase of this major redevelopment at Queensgate will provide an exciting new cultural entertainment hub for local people and visitors to Peterborough. This is a challenging build – we know from our experience in building mixed-use leisure and restaurant developments that we have to be innovative with the project scheduling, using modern construction methods to carry out the demolition and major works - to minimise disruption to Peterborough’s shoppers.

“Once complete, the new facilities will also create 200 new jobs for local people. We are working closely with the local community and Queensgate to bring further employment opportunities to the area during the construction programme.”

The news follows John Lewis and Partners completing phase one of the extension works and the significant 21 million pounds refurbishment, forming part of the wider 60 million pounds extension plans for Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Queensgate is located in the heart of Peterborough and features 90 retail outlets that attract approximately 16 million people each year from local and regional areas. Its anchor stores are John Lewis and Primark. Other retailers include Pandora, New Look, Joules, New Look, Marks and Spencer, and Superdry.

CGI Images: courtesy of Queensgate shopping centre