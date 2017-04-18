Queensgate adds to fashion line-up

Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre has confirmed that it has added a trio of fashion openings and upsizes totalling over 30,000 square foot.

Lingerie retailer Ann Summers has opened a 2,500 square foot store alongside JD Sports, while international jewellery brand Pandora has taken an additional 2,700 square foot store opposite Boots in East Square, retaining their existing store for their Argento brand.

Completing the trio of new additions is New Look, which opened a 25,000 square foot store opposite Marks and Spencer last month.

Commenting on the new additions, Guy Thomas, head of retail asset management at Lendlease, said: “These latest openings are great additions to Queensgate. The upsizing of Pandora reaffirms the centre’s success for the brand as a location, adding a new fascia and enabling them to offer a more comprehensive jewellery range for customers.

“Together with other leading high street and premium names that have joined the scheme in recent months, Queensgate’s brand portfolio continues to set the bar regionally, fuelling demand from leading brands.”

This news follows the recent announcement that work has commenced on an 8 million pound refurbishment programme at Queensgate, designed by architects Benoy. The extensive changes include new lighting, doors, ceilings and internal finishes, to create a bright, more modern and contemporary look as well as increasing the scheme's green credentials.

The refurbishment work is due to be complete in November 2017.

Image: courtesy of Queensgate