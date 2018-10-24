Quiz announces collaboration with TV show Towie

The omni-channel fast fashion womanswear brand Quiz announced their latest collaboration with Towie, a British reality television series. The show’s stars curated a 47-piece collection for the party season, named ‘The Party Edit’, available both online and in-store, with prices ranging from 23 to 97 USD.

Quiz is a womenswear brand that focuses on occassion wear, eveningwear and dressy casualwear at an affordable price point from Glasgow, Scotland. They distribute via third-party partners, such as Zalando and House of Fraser, and also via their own e-commerce website. They have physical store representations both in their native UK and abroad, notably in the Middle East and Far East.

Photo Credit: Quiz