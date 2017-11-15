Quiz expands in Spain

Fashion retailer Quiz has announced its expansion in Spain, opening three new stores and a dedicated e-store in the country.

Its three stores are located in Madrid - Islazul, TresAguas and Xanadú, and has confirmed that it has plans to open more in 2018.

Commenting on the expansion, Sheraz Ramzan, Quiz chief commercial officer, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Quiz, as we continue to grow the brand and enter new markets. We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made so far, and aim to continue to grow our presence in the future to create a truly global brand.”

Quiz was founded in 1993 targeting women aged 15-35 years olds with its line of occasion, evening and casualwear, as well as jewellery and accessories. It has 350 outlets in more than 20 countries.