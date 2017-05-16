Quiz opens new digital flagship store in Westfield Stratford City

Fast fashion womenswear retailer Quiz unveiled its newly reopened flagship store in Westfield Stratford City. The refurbished 2,400 square foot unit offers the omnichannel brand’s first ever in-store digital kiosk, as the retailer aims to incorporate a greater digital offering alongside its existing product assortment in store.

The new digital kiosk offers customers the freedom to browse and purchase Quiz’s entire collection online on the spot, regardless of whether the product itself is in the store. Digital has rapidly become a key focus for the brand, which is why Quiz has also implemented a number of iPads throughout the store to supplement the new digital kiosk. In addition, the new store refurbished also includes a high-level scatter wall to visually stimulate customers as they walk by. The new wall is set to feature social media content, campaign videos as well as a wide variety of photos from Quiz.

“Just like our clothes, this store is designed to stand out,” commented Omar Aziz, Retail Operations Director at Quiz. “Our products are designed to make women feel glamorous, so we want our store experience to reflect this by making our customers feel special and to leave them with a lasting impression. Social is huge for us so we are delighted to be able to incorporate this into our physical stores via the scatter wall. By bringing the latest technology in store, we can showcase our wider offering and bring the Quiz brand to life.”

Founded in 1993 in Scotland, Quiz first began trading out of three stores. Since then the brand has expanded its presence to 20 countries, counting over 300 stores and concessions.

Photo: Quiz