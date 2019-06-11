Quiz opens new store at Manchester's Arndale Shopping Centre

Omni-channel fast-fashion brand Quiz has opened the doors of its new store at Manchester’s Arndale Centre.

Situated on the centre’s first level, the 2,200 square foot store features digital screens in the storefront windows showcasing the latest looks, and a click and collect service on the brand’s full product range. Staff will also be equipped with IPads allowing customers to purchase items while on the go.

“We’re pleased to be opening a new store in the heart and city centre of Manchester,” Omar Aziz, Quiz retail operations director, said in a statement. “We’re excited for new and existing customers to experience the Quiz brand and personality as well as showcase our fashion forward collections. The new store will not only display our glamorous occasion wear and style but will create 10 new jobs, which is great news too.”