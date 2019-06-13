Quiz opens new store at The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford

Fast-fashion brand Quiz has opened a new store at The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford.

The new 3,849 square foot store spans two floors and was formerly occupied by New Look Menswear. Quiz will be joining a line-up of other big high street retailers such as H&M, Next, River Island, Topshop/Topman, Superdry, and Footlocker.

Omar Aziz, retail operations director, said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Romford. We’re excited to bring the Quiz brand and fashion forward collections to new and existing customers, as well as create jobs within the community!”

Ronan Rooney, head of commercial property for Cosgrave Property Group, owners of The Liberty Romford, added: “We are delighted to have attracted Quiz to The Liberty. We believe they are an ideal fit, not only for the centre, but for Romford town centre. Their arrival emphasizes just how important our centre is in the retail landscape. The attraction to major retailers remains strong because of our heart-of-town location in a community with a substantial regional draw.”

QUIZ has more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 22 countries. The Group currently operates 73 standalone stores and 174 concessions in the UK.