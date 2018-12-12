Quiz's Glasgow Fort store moves to a bigger location

Omni-channel fast-fashion retailer Quiz has relocated its Glasgow Fort store to a bigger unit within the retail park. The company said, situated in Provan Walk in Glasgow Fort, the 2,750 sq. ft. store stocks latest product drops, shoes and accessories from Quiz.

Commenting on the new store opening, Omar Aziz, Retail Operations Director at Quiz, said in a statement: “We took the decision to relocate to Glasgow Fort as it’s in a more prominent shopping location and has a bigger sales floor. Glasgow is Quiz’s homeland, so we are delighted to be increasing our presence in the city.”

The company added that this new Glasgow Fort store offers click and collect service on Quiz’s full product range, for shoppers to order online and collect the next day. There are also digital tablets, so customers can browse the full collection online and order in-store.

Picture:Quiz via Hudson Sandler