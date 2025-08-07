Rab opens new store in Denver, Colorado as it strengthens US presence

British outdoor brand Rab has opened a new, expanded store in Colorado, the US, as it continues to strengthen its presence in the country. The new store opening comes close to two years after the brand relocated from its former location.

Located in Commons Park West, Denver, the new store spans 2,320 square feet, which is more than twice the size of the brand’s original store across Platte Street. The larger store features an extended showcase of Rab’s full product selection of technical gear for climbers, mountaineers, hikers, skiers, and outdoor enthusiasts, including sleeping bags, backpacks, and down products.

“We are thrilled to open the new Rab Denver location to our old friends as well as adventurers discovering Rab’s collection of incredible performance gear for the first time,” said Dan Gambino, Rab Denver Store Manager, in a statement. “Relocating took roughly two years, but the wait was worth it. The extra space allows for more of the products and expedition gear that our customers love, and gives us the chance to host more premier events and instructional clinics led by our outdoor experts.”

The store opening underlies Rab’s ongoing commitment to the Mountain People community while supporting the brand’s wholesale-led business approach, with the new location serving as a showcase and community hub to support the customer experience and drive brand awareness.

“We are excited about our new Denver presence,” said Richard Leedham, CEO of Rab, in a statement. “With its welcoming ambience and community-focused approach, it will support our US retailers by providing our consumers with an inspiring first-hand Rab brand experience.”

Owned by Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd, Rab was founded in 1981 by Rab Carrington in Sheffield, UK, who first began hand-stitching sleeping bags in his attic to meet his mountaineering needs. Since then, the brand has grown, offering durable and functional apparel and equipment for climbing, mountaineering, and other outdoor activities.