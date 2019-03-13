Rachael Ray launches new e-commerce marketplace and handbag line

Rachael Ray is making it easier to shop female-founded brands online. The chef and television personality launched a new platform called Moxie Made today to provide an e-commerce marketplace and creative space for brands led by women.

The e-commerce site offers fashion, accessories and lifestyle items, selected from brands that inspire Ray. The website will also provide a section to give style advice and profiles of fashion influencers.

Brands featured in the marketplace include jewelry label Deepa Gurnani, embroideredT-shirt brand Banner Day and apparel brands Glenn + Glenn and Lost & Found by J. Friedman. Stylists Cara Jammet and Gretta Monahan select the product assortments for Moxie Made, bringing in the third party merchandise on a rolling basis.

“I wanted [Moxie Madae] to have personality and a voice," Ray told WWD. "I wanted it to be more like a person, than a place to just buy stuff. I tried to make it super conversational."

Ray has also launched her own line of handbags to be sold exclusively on Moxie Made. Called Convalore, the new label is based on a mission to combine functionality with unique, artisan qualities. Its first collection includes six silhouettes and three belt shapes, using leather from artisans in Tuscany. Products cost between 98 and 498 dollars, with new merchandise to be introduced three times a year.