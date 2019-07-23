Raeburn to open pop-up in London

Christopher Raeburn’s eponymous, responsible fashion label Raeburn is to open a six-month pop-up at 3 Newburgh Street in Carnaby this August.

The 814 square foot pop-up will be used as the brand’s primary retail space in the capital and will house the brand’s seasonal collections, across menswear, womenswear, luggage and accessories, as well as collaborations and Remade special items.

In addition, the space will also be used as a creative studio to host a wide range of events and workshops.

Jolyon Bexon, head of retail at Raeburn said in a statement: “Our Newburgh Street store will offer Raeburn the chance to tell its unique brand story to a new and exciting audience. As we develop and test our retail concept, we look forward to meeting and learning from our customers. Our agility as a business to deliver on their feedback will be another important step for the brand as we continue to grow home and abroad.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury added: “We are excited to host the first West End flagship for responsible brand Raeburn. Innovative product within a creative space alongside their sustainability policy is exactly the right fit for our Carnaby and Newburgh Quarter shopper. We hope they will succeed to become a permanent fixture on Newburgh Street alongside Filson, Red Wing and Levi’s Vintage.”

British designer Christopher Raeburn has long been known for championing the luxury eco-menswear market and his label’s Remade ethos, in particular, has pioneered the reworking of surplus fabrics and garments to create distinctive and functional pieces.

Raeburn will join recent Carnaby openings, Danish flagship store Samsøe and Samsøe and Ralph Lauren’s RRL.

Images: courtesy of Raeburn