Raf Simons debuts e-commerce platform

Raf Simons has launched a new e-commerce business called History Of My World after his tenth anniversary collection from 2005. The new online retail platform will stock clothing, homeware, and literature products curated by Simons. The news was reported by Business of Fashion.

The new platform is separate from Simons’ own eponymous label, and has officially launched today. The site debut features one-of-a-kind blankets made at the Raf Simons studio. For all products featured on the website, customers can request a special inscription handwritten by Raf Simons himself.

As a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce has become king in retail. While the shift toward e-commerce was slow and steady over the course of many years, it was greatly accelerated this year by brick-and-mortar stores being closed. Simons chose an excellent time to launch an e-commerce platform.

photo: via historyofmyworld.com