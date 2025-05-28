Rag & Bone expands in Germany with Düsseldorf flagship opening

Rag & Bone is opening its first German flagship store in Düsseldorf.

Only at the beginning of April, the US brand announced the opening of its first location on mainland Europe in Amsterdam. Now, the second EU store is already following in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rag & Bone announced on Tuesday on the career network Linkedin.

“With our second EU opening this year, Düsseldorf marks a significant milestone,” the post said. “Its vibrant culture and fashionable energy make it an ideal setting and a perfect entry into the German market.”

It had been clear for some time that the brand, which belongs to the US fashion group Guess and the brand management firm WHP Global, wanted to expand into Germany. Since the opening in Amsterdam, it was also clear that Düsseldorf was planned for this. At that time, it was said that the first German flagship store should open there in the summer. Now, Rag & Bone is opening its doors at Grabenstraße 10, not far from the well-known shopping mile Königsallee.

Originally, the first opening in Germany was already planned for last year, as the brand explained to FashionUnited at its first Pitti Uomo participation in June. At that time, it was said that three more locations should open in Germany this year.

New outlets in the US

In addition to Düsseldorf and Amsterdam, Rag & Bone is also represented in Europe with two locations in London. In addition to the new opening in Düsseldorf, the company also announced two new outlets in the US, in Camarillo and Seattle.

FashionUnited has contacted Rag & Bone for further information.