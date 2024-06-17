Rag & Bone plans stores in Germany

US brand Rag & Bone wants to continue to grow in Europe and is now also planning its own stores in Germany.

The brand, which exhibited for the first time at the Pitti Uomo menswear trade fair this week, told FashionUnited that one more shop is set to open this year. This will then be followed by three more German locations next year. Exact locations, however, have not yet been finalised.

Rag & Bone was taken over by US clothing supplier Guess at the beginning of the year. The brand is now relying on financial support.

In Europe, Rag & Bone currently only has two shops in London. However, the brand is already available in Germany from retailers such as About You, Apropos and KaDeWe.