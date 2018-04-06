Rains opens debut concept store in London

Danish outerwear brand Rains has opened the doors of its first concept store in London.

The new Rains Store, located at 192 Upper Street, in Islington, opened its doors to the public on Thursday afternoon. The new store features a wide range of the brand's mens and womenswear outerwear collections, including its spring/summer 2018 collection. In order to mark the opening of its new store, Rains gave the first 100 customers goodie bags.

Rains London store opening follows on from the opening of Rain concept stores in Paris and Amsterdam, as the brand expands its global presence. The Danish brand already counts a number of stockists throughout the UK, including Fenwicks, Question Air and Topman.

Photo: Rains SS18