Ralph Lauren opens new store & debut Ralph'a Coffee in Newport, California

Ralph Lauren continues its retail expansion push across the West Coast with the opening of a new store in California and its first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location in the state.

Located at Fashion Island, in Newport Beach, the new store features products across several of the American fashion house’s labels, including Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Women’s Collection, and Men’s Purple Label, next to a selection of curated accessories.

The new store, centrally situated in Orange County, aims to reflect the region’s coastal atmosphere with Mediterranean influences, offering an open-air shopping experience with ocean views.

Ralph's Coffee in Newport Beach Credits: Ralph Lauren

The store’s exterior architecture features tall arches, deeply set windows, and refined wrought-iron accents, while the interiors blend rural comfort with more refined detailing, such as hand-painted surfaces, exposed timber beams, and warm wood flooring, that together encapsulate Ralph Lauren’s signature design aesthetic.

Originally launched in New York in 2014, Ralph’s Coffee has expanded across the globe over the past twelve years. The debut West Coast location showcases the brand’s signature take on hospitality, offering a selection of house coffee blends, alongside a curated range of teas and classic American treats, from chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies to pastries and Ralph Lauren Ice Cream.

Located within Fashion Island, the café reflects the brand’s design style as well, with hand-finished walls, artisan green tile, dramatic lighting, and a patterned tile floor that anchors the space. Visitors can also shop a select edition of Ralph’s Coffee merchandise, including totes, graphic T-shirts, hats, and mugs, with a Newport Beach exclusive mug available only at this location.

The new openings are in line with Ralph Lauren's ongoing expansion across key cities, as outlined in its 'Next Great Chapter: Drive strategy.'