Ralph Lauren opens RRL concept in London

Ralph Lauren has opened a UK standalone store for its sub-brand RLL, named after Ralph and Ricky Lauren's 'Double RL' Ranch in Colorado, in Carnaby’s Newburgh Quarter.

The RLL brand was founded over 20 years ago with a focus on integrity of design and quality of workmanship and has become known for its mix of selvedge denim, vintage apparel, accessories and utility-inspired garments.

The 634 square foot standalone store in London is located at 3 Newburgh Street and features rustic décor with period antique fixtures with a focus on denim pieces and hand-selected vintage products.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome RRL to Carnaby. As part of a timeless American brand with heritage at its core, it is the perfect fit for the Newburgh Quarter, which we are proud to be home to a unique mix of premium, independent and one-off brands.

“The growing number of international brands choosing Carnaby to open their first standalone stores reinforces the destination as a global fashion capital.”

RLL joins a host of international brands in Carnaby including Filson, Shinola, Levi’s Vintage Clothing, as well as the newly opened stores from Danish clothing brand Samsøe and Samsøe and Parisian women’s fashion label Ba&sh.

Images: courtesy of Shaftesbury