Rapha opens first ‘clubhouse’ store in mainland China

British cycling apparel brand Rapha has now launched its ‘Clubhouse’ retail concept in mainland China. The opening of the new store in the economic hub of Shanghai is a “milestone” for the brand and marks “the beginning of a new era for Rapha in Asia,” the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The ‘Clubhouse’ concept, which combines retail, café culture and events for cycling enthusiasts, premiered in London in 2012. There are now 22 locations worldwide.

A look inside the new Rapha ‘Clubhouse’ in Shanghai Image: Rapha

Rapha announced that the “next generation” of the format has now been realised for the first time in Shanghai, in collaboration with design agency Seen Studios. “Inspired by the relaxed elegance of Italian cafés, it reinterprets the ‘circolo’ – or club – as a modern place for meeting and community,” a statement read. “The ‘Clubhouse’ will regularly organise rides and events, offering cyclists a place to connect over a cup of coffee and their shared love for the sport.”

The interior of the new Rapha store in Shanghai Image: Rapha

According to the company, the new opening in Shanghai is a response to its growing popularity in China. The Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) has already attracted more than 400 cyclists in the cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

The new Rapha store in Shanghai Image: Rapha