Realbuzz to open new store in Covent Garden

Realbuzz, the independent online performance leisure and fitness brand, is to open its first concept store in London in April as part of its nationwide retail expansion.

The new store will be located in Covent Garden’s Seven Dials and will feature a range of unique elements such as interactive screens, in-store health and fitness classes and educational “zones” to further enhance the customer experience.

Realbuzz already has nine physical stores across the UK including Liverpool, Coventry, Wigan, Derby and Sheffield and is planning to open further branches in London at Westfield Stratford, High Street Kensington and Piccadilly Circus in the coming months as well as in Covent Garden.

Paul Eaton, chief marketing officer at Realbuzz, said: “Making an entrance to the London market is an important next step for us and we’re very excited to be creating a concept store in Seven Dials. Its reputation and high footfall, which is sustained well into the evening, attracted us to this location and will provide great exposure and visibility for our brand – and our brand partners - in the heart of London’s West End.

“Whether our customers want to look good in the gym, own the latest fitness accessories, or wear the highest quality footwear for their next training run or event, we will ensure their Realbuzz experience is one to enjoy.”

Sam Bain-Mollison, head of retail at property management company Shaftesbury added: “Realbuzz is an exciting brand for Seven Dials and we are thrilled they have selected Neal Street to launch their London store. Youth fashion, now heavily influenced by sportswear, continues to grow and Realbuzz and the brands they feature, specifically caters to that market.

“Located alongside Ellesse, Nixon, Urban Outfitters and Vans, Realbuzz creates a set of complementary brands for Seven Dials’ visitors especially focused on this trend.”