Rebag announces the opening of a second Miami location

The secondhand luxury market is showing no signs of slowing down, at least not in Rebag's case. The resale retailer of luxury handbags has just opened its second store in Miami, Florida, marking its tenth store currently in operation in the U.S.

Rebag first entered the Miami brick-and-mortar market five months ago, with a flagship location in the city's Design District. Now, it has opened a boutique store in Miami's Dadeland Mall, a shopping center owned by Simon.

The Dadeland Mall is one of the city's few indoor malls that allows customers comfort to shop year-round and in inclement weather. Rebag's new location is set between Lululemon and Stuart Weitzman stores.

"Over the last few months, we've seen considerable online and in-store adoption from customers in Florida. We are particularly excited to expand our physical presence while continuing to contribute to Miami's vibrant culture and appetite for luxury," Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, said in a statement. "Dadeland Mall's unique clientele will enjoy our transparent, instantaneous retail process through an elevated, in-store shopping experience."