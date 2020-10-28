Rebag expands to watches and fine jewelry categories

Rebag has launched secondhand sales of watches and fine jewelry. This new category accompanies its handbags, leather goods and accessory offerings.

The retailer will now accept and sell products from a range of premium jewelry brands and watchmakers, including Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co.

Customers will be able to sell their watches and fine jewelry within Rebag's accepted designers and model lists at any Rebag location to receive an offer within an hour, and payment within five business days.

The category of watches and fine jewelry is now available on the retailer's e-commerce site, with prices ranging from about 200 dollars for a Gucci quartz watch to a pre-owned automatic Patek Philippe Nautilus for 56,000 dollars.

"After successfully expanding into accessories earlier this year, our entry into the Watches and Fine Jewelry category is the natural next step for us," Charles Gorra, Rebag's CEO and founder, said in a statement. "Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for all luxury goods. We're excited to offer our customers a new category of items to invest in."