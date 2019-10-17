Rebag opens its 9th permanent brick-and-mortar store

The fashion resale market keeps on growing. Luxury handbag reseller Rebag has just announced a new store opening in California, which will bring its total store count in the state up to four and its national total to nine.

Located in San Fransisco's Union Square, the new Rebag location will take up a 1,450-square-foot space featuring an open layout with double-height ceilings. The retailer's popular in-store staples, like the Rebag Bar and a Hermès Birkin Wall.

As with all of Rebag's stores, customers who visit the new San Francisco location will be able to shop the entire online and in-store collections, sell a bag within 60 minutes or exchange a previous purchase for at least 70 percent of the original price through Rebag Infinity.

"California is one of our largest markets," Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, said in a statement. "The time is right to expand our physical retail presence to San Francisco, especially in Union Square, a mecca for luxury shopping. We are excited to continue our physical retail growth and allowing consumers to experience Rebag in real life."