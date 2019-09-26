Rebag opens its fourth store in New York

Rebag continues to expand its retail presence. Today, it has announced the opening of its fourth store in New York State, this one located at the popular Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, Long Island. This marks its eight brick-and-mortar store in the U.S.

The luxury handbag reseller uses a data-driven approach to strategize new store locations, determining the areas of high online adoption. Rebag plans to increase its brick-and-mortar portfolio to 30 stores, both standalone and in luxury malls, in the medium term.

Its seven existing stores are located in Soho, the World Trade Center and on Madison Avenue in New York City, Beverly Hills, Melrose Place and Santa Anita in Los Angeles and in Miami.

"I am particularly excited for Rebag to open in Roosevelt Field as we continue to extend our physical presence outside of the immediate New York City area. We always consider our customers when we plan our retail expansions, and are looking forward to making Rebag accessible to the Long Island community," Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of Rebag, said in a statement. "We're especially thrilled to be part of the largest and most esteemed mall in New York."

Rebag's new Roosevelt Field locations features the same hallmarks of its previous stores, such as the Rebag Bar and Hermès Birkin Wall. Customers can shop the entire online and in-store collections, sell a bag within an hour or exchange a previous purchase through Rebag Infinity.

Photo: Rebag Facebook