Rebag opens Miami location

Rebag, the trading and resale luxury platform, has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miami's Brickell City Centre. Miami is already home to Rebag's Dadeland Mall store location.

"We are thrilled to further expand our retail presence in Miami, contributing to the city's supercharged luxury retail experience," said Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, in a statement. "Consumers in downtown Miami will enjoy an elevated in-store shopping experience that fuses transparency and flexibility with personalized services."

The new Rebag is located close to Saks Fifth Avenue, across from Kirk Jewelers, and adjacent to other premium retailers. Rebag's newest location includes the most sought-after luxury brands and accessories and features an Hermès Birkin Wall, a staple in all Rebag stores. Just like its other retail locations, the company's Brickell City Centre store features a "Clair Kiosk", complete with a Clair Concierge, a self-service hub that allows customers to receive an instant price quote on the item they are selling in three easy steps via the Clair by Rebag software suite. Clients can sell once-loved items within 60 minutes by leveraging Rebag's unique upfront payment offering or buy and sell an item in a single, combined transaction via Rebag's recently launched service, Clair Trade. Clair AI, the company's revolutionary image recognition and pricing tool technology, identifies and prices luxury items within seconds — eliminating the guesswork and hesitation that often comes with re-selling an item or making a luxury purchase.

Brickell marks the ninth physical location for Rebag, coming shortly after recently opening in Greenwich, Connecticut and Beverly Hills, California, as well as the company's Series E funding announcement of 33 million dollars at the end of 2021. Rebag's data-driven approach has led the company to open stores in areas of high online adoption, with plans to increase that portfolio in the medium term. Rebag's increased retail footprint will include both standalone stores, as well as a continued presence in major luxury malls.