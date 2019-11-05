Rebecca Taylor partners with Mud Australia for New York retail store

Rebecca Taylor is bringing a new collection of porcelain ceramics into its New York retail location in the Meatpacking district. According to an announcement from the brand, Rebecca Taylor will be partnering with Mud Australia to debut its all-matte finish ceramics collection in conjunction with the fashion label’s holiday collection.

As part of its ongoing exploration of retail concepts, Rebecca Taylor is planning to test new products and activations with likeminded companies such as Mud Australia.

“The retail landscape is changing, as a brand we are passionate about experimenting and exploring new ways to engage with our customer,” said Rebecca Taylor’s brand president, Janice Sullivan. “With the upcoming holiday season, we felt Mud Australia would be the perfect partner as their products not only compliment Rebecca Taylor, but they have a well-crafted and beautifully curated collection with an emotional color palette that serves as a great gift option.”

Mud Australia’s products will be available at the Rebecca Taylor Meatpacking store from Oct. 21 to Dec. 26. Pieces from the collection range from 18 USD to 600 USD.

Images: Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor