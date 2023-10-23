Red Run opens flagship at Liverpool One

Women’s active streetwear brand Red Run has opened its flagship store at Liverpool One.

The new 1,400-square-foot store is located on Liverpool One’s Manesty’s Lane and offers the brand’s direct-to-consumer activewear collections for women, including its latest autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Alongside its apparel, Red Run has partnered with sports brand Asics to offer a select range of sneakers that have been specifically selected by co-founder and creative director Megan Kimmance to be styled with its collections to offer customers head-to-toe looks.

The store will also offer ongoing exclusive designs, the first of which is a printed long-sleeved skater tee, which will be available in-store only until October 28.

Red Run flagship at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One

Commenting on the opening, Kimmance said in a statement: “Red Run's Liverpool One flagship will allow our existing consumers as well as new, to fully experience the quality and intricacy of Red Run and heighten our direct-to-consumer shopping experience via an immersive and inspiring space.

“Through blood, sweat and tears, with the support of my business partners, Abby Adderley and Joana Barbosa, I have managed to bring my vision to life - the Liverpool One store is something we are all very proud of and truly represents Red Run as a brand and where we are now. Our Liverpool One store is the start of a new chapter for Red Run, and we are delighted to welcome everyone to our new destination."

Rob Deacon, asset management director at Grosvenor, added: “Supporting independents and local businesses has always been a huge part of our strategy at Liverpool One and Red Run is yet another trail-blazing local brand built from the fabric of Liverpool.

“With a dedication to sustainability and community and a loyal following set to bring visitors back time and time again, Red Run is an excellent addition to our diverse and curated selection of retailers, and I am looking forward to witnessing the brand continue to go from strength to strength.”

Red Run flagship at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One