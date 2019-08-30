Reformation launches international online store

Los Angeles-based sustainable fashion brand Reformation is going global. The brand, which has become known for its conscious, made-in-Los Angeles clothing has partnered with Global-e, a company that provides international e-commerce services to various and retailers around the world, to open up its brand to international consumers.

Launching on Tuesday, September 3, will expand its global presence through e-commerce to international markets. Using Global-e’s technology, Reformation will be able to provide “a seamless, localized online shopping experience to customers” in over 200 destinations worldwide. The brand will also be able to provide shopping experiences adjusted to local market characteristics and preferences based on the consumers’ preferences.

“The U.S. is the most popular destination for shoppers worldwide seeking branded goods which provides a huge opportunity for American retailers to grow internationally and increase their revenues,” said Matthew Merrilees, Global-e’s chief executive officer of North America, in a statement. “Reformation prioritizes a seamless customer experience and continues to innovate on it to reach more fans of the brand around the world.”