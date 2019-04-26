Reformation partners with Net-a-Porter for wholesale

Reformation is expanding is wholesale network. The sustainable womenswear brand has begun selling on Net-a-Porter today. Previously, Reformation's product range was only available through Nordstrom, its own e-commerce site and its 13 physical store locations.

Net-a-Porter now carries 11 styles from Reformation, including dresses, tops, skirts and a pair of trousers. These items range in price from 98 to 268 dollars. Conversely, Nordstrom currently carries almost 200 products from Reformation, priced between 28 and 498 dollars.

WWD reported that the partnership between Reformation and Net-a-Porter will be a long-term agreement, with new items introduced to Net-a-Porter's site each month. The two parties first partnered in 2016 for a holiday capsule, which was successful amongtst Net-a-Porter's consumer, as global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz told WWD.

"[Reformation has] gained a strong following as their business model really allows them to adapt to the evolving tastes of their customers which we see working within our buy-now-wear-now strategy," von der Goltz explained. "Our customers love the transparency and positive message of sustainability that Reformation delivers in such an approachable way."