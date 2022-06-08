Reformation to open Covent Garden store

Womenswear retailer Reformation is to open its new London flagship store in Covent Garden at 27 King Street on June 10.

The 4,359 square foot space in Covent Garden will mark Reformation’s largest store in the UK, following the success of its first London store in Notting Hill in August 2019 and Shoreditch in December 2021.

The UK flagship is being designed with Reformation’s sustainable ethos with a focus on natural and recyclable materials, including vintage furniture and eco-friendly fabrics that have been chosen to highlight the architecture of the space.

The store will also be equipped with in-store technology, such as 'Magic Wardrobes' that allows consumers to search through the brand’s entire collection via iPads in the changing rooms and order alternative sizing and styles directly from the stockroom to their dressing room.

The Covent Garden location will also introduce Reformation’s new ‘Ref Rotates’ initiative that invites “like-minded brands” to host pop-ups in its store. The first ‘Ref Rotates’ will be with Petersham Nurseries and their Maker’s Hand series to pay homage to Reformation’s new neighbour.

The Maker’s Hand spotlights homegrown talent and recognises the creativity of traditional artisans and features products and suppliers that are fair trade, socially responsible and work with recycled and natural sourced materials, handmade and made locally. Brands include Wood Wool Willow, SGW Lab, Des Pots, My Kinta, Klimchi, Madam Stoltz, Afroart, Cidex, and Nosse Ceramics.

Reformation also announced that it is planning to continue expanding in London with an additional location to open “in the near future”, as well as looking to expand further into European markets over the next 12 to24 months.