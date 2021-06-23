Reformation to open flagship store in Covent Garden

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation is opening a new London flagship store in Covent Garden after signing a deal with Capital and Counties Properties PLC (Capco).

The move will mark the brand’s second London store, with 27 King Street in Covent Garden joining its Notting Hill store that opened in August 2019.

William Oliver, head of retail and restaurant leasing at Capco Covent Garden, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce that Reformation has chosen Covent Garden as the site of its new UK flagship store.

“As a sustainable, digitally native fashion brand, Reformation will add to the existing unique shopping experiences that the estate offers for consumers, joining the world-class mix of luxury and contemporary fashion and accessories brands on the estate including Ganni, Tiffany and Co, American Vintage, Vashi, Free People and Mulberry.”

Founded in 2009, Reformation combines stylish, vintage-inspired designs with sustainable practices such as releasing limited-edition collections and using natural and recyclable materials in its retail spaces, including vintage furniture and eco-friendly hangers.