Regatta makes American debut

British outdoor and leisure clothing brand Regatta Great Outdoors is making its US retail store debut exclusively at Sears with 11 shop-in-shop locations through the New England area.

"We chose Sears for our American debut because their customers align well to the type of enthusiasts who have fallen in love with the Regatta brand in Britain and across Europe," said Keith Black, chief executive of Regatta Great Outdoors. "With its seasonality, vast outdoor adventure and leisure options, New England is the perfect region to introduce the brand."

The Regatta outdoors collection is now featured in 1,800 square foot shops inside the following Massachusetts Sears locations: Saugus, Burlington, Auburn, Peabody, Braintree, Natick and Hyannis, as well as Salem and Nashua, N.H., Warwick, R.I., and South Burlington, Vt. In addition, the Regatta collection will also be available on Sears.com starting this autumn.

"Our members' tastes change quickly so we are always looking for partners who can help keep our assortment fresh," said David Pastrana, president of Sears Apparel. "Regatta is a long-established apparel leader that knows its customer well and was selective about who they made their US debut with. Sears is proud to be Regatta's exclusive home and we welcome American shoppers to discover this great brand.”

Based in Manchester, Regatta Great Outdoors is one of Europe's most popular outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment brands, and offers active, performance, outdoor, and leisure wear for women, men and children.