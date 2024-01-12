REI Co-op plans 10 store openings in 2024

Outerwear retailer REI Co-op has said that it is planning to open 10 stores throughout 2024, with each location to offer a wide selection of product categories, including gear for camping, running and fitness.

Among the already confirmed locations which will see store openings in spring are Beavercreek and Beaverton in Ohio, while further areas set for summer openings include Glendale, Arizona; Ithaca, New York; and Rancho Mirage, California. In autumn, Albany in New York and Oklahoma’s Tulsa will also welcome new REI Co-op stores.

Meanwhile, an additional three stores are waiting for contracts to be finalised, with two openings having already been announced for 2025 – in both Durango, Colorado and St. George, Utah.

Next to a wide selection of products, each location will also house a full-service bike shop, where technicians will be on hand to tune, repair and enhance the performance of all bikes. The Utah location will further feature a ski and snowboard shop.

In a release, Mary-Farrell Tarbox, REI VP of stores, noted that each location offered “easily accessible natural places” and close proximity to national parks.

Tarbox added: “We look forward to serving as a welcoming resource to everyone through our staff’s expertise and broad product assortment. As we do in every community where we have a presence, we will also establish nonprofit partnerships to support their efforts to help get more people outside.”