REI Co-op to open Re/Supply store for used apparel

Outdoor retailer REI Co-op is preparing to open a store dedicated to pre-used gear and apparel in late August 2023 in Clackamas, Oregon.

Dubbed Re/Supply, the 16,113 square foot space will sit a few doors down from the company’s existing store which has been in the town centre since 2007, and will further add to the eight REI stores already based in the State.

It is the second standalone Re/Supply store to open under the co-op, the first having launched in 2020 in Manhattan Beach, California.

In a release, Bob Cagle, REI regional director, said: “As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet.

“Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs—out on trails, waterways and other natural places. Opening a Re/Supply store in the community builds on the popularity of our used programme that is enjoyed by many Oregonians.”

Those wishing to participate in the Re/Supply programme can do so via their co-op membership, building on the selection of lightly used products the company receives through returns and other methods.

REI first introduced this feature in 2018 via a dedicated e-commerce site, trade-in programme and the selling of used gear in most of its retail stores.

The company said that the investment in the Re/Supply concept reflects its 2030 climate goals to “de-couple business growth from carbon impact”.