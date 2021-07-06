Reiss opens new store at London’s St Pancras

British brand Reiss is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the opening of a new store in London’s St Pancras.

It’s the fourth new store the premium label has opened this year, following openings in London’s Liverpool Street, Cannock in Staffordshire, and Westfield ValleyFair in California.

The St Pancras store carries Reiss’ tailoring, casual lounge and leisurewear for women and men, along with a selection of accessories. There is also a personal shopping service as well as click and collect.

The new store has been created through a collaboration between creative director James Spreckley and long-term partner D-Raw architects, who have fitted the space with bleached wood and metal fixtures to give the brand’s sleek, modernist aesthetic a new guise.

“By bringing touches of nature into these urban spaces, we give our customers a welcoming place to reflect and discover,” Spreckley said in a release. “Shopping is then a part of this journey.”