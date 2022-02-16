Reiss overhauls website to improve customer experience

Contemporary fashion retailer Reiss is launching a new website to offer a more tailored customer experience.

The new-look website will be styled in the Reiss aesthetic and will showcase the brand’s womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections, alongside campaigns and content.

For UK shoppers, the new e-commerce platform will offer improved stock availability due to the brand investing in new store-fulfilment technology and will allow the retailer to extend last orders for next-day delivery from 7pm to 11pm.

Reiss is also reducing next-day delivery to 5 pounds and increasing free next-day delivery in-store from 50 to 600 collection points. It is also extending its customer service from 5.30pm to 11pm to cater for its customers’ lifestyles.

For international customers, Reiss is offering localised experiences including content tailored to their region, local payment methods in select territories and local languages.

Reiss currently has international websites in the US, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and Hong Kong, will be adding a local site in the Netherlands, and will be implementing an upgraded international site that will operate in 60 markets.

Commenting on the launch, Reiss chief executive, Christos Angelides, said in a statement: "We are pleased to offer our customers an improved shopping experience with a new look to the website and upgraded services. The cut-off time for next-day delivery will move from 7pm to 11pm and click-and-collect locations have expanded from 50 to 600 points. Customers will also enjoy increased stock availability and choice.”

The new Reiss website launches on February 17.