Rejina Pyo opens first permanent flagship in London

Rejina Pyo has unveiled a new flagship store in London’s Soho area, the brand’s first permanent retail space that will house its full collection.

The location will feature Rejina Pyo’s ready-to-wear line, bags, accessories and footwear, as well as exclusive styles and a selection of homeware and lifestyle products.

The store’s interior features fittings and furnishings designed by Rejina Pyo herself, in collaboration with local artists and makers.

These include abstract sculptures, hand moulded mirrors and fitting rooms with draped, embellished linen.

Speaking on the opening, Pyo, founder of the namesake brand, said: “This store is an opportunity to interact with our community directly, to share more than the finished products by creating a world full of interesting curiosities.

“I want it to be the type of place you want to tell your friends about, a destination when travelling through London, where you can talk to our team and create lasting memories.

“This store will be a place where we host events and exhibitions and ultimately connect with you. I am beyond excited to open the doors.”

Next to Rejina Pyo pieces, the store will open with a curated collection of art and design books from Claire de Rouen.

It will also house a number of collaborations, launches and events over its lifespan.