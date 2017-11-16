Remus Uomo opens debut store in England

Menswear label Remus Uomo is set to open its debut standalone store in England this Friday.

Located at Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham, the 800 square foot store is set to offer the brand's formal tailoring as well as its casualwear collections for Autumn/Winter 2017. Prices for Remus Uomo are set to range from 45 pounds for a shirt to 359 pounds for a suit. Remus Uomo first store opening in England comes after the menswear specialist opened standalone stores in Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Ballymena and Galway.

"This store in Nottingham’s premier retail street will showcase the collection to its fullest potential and demonstrate the distinctly Italian sense of cool which gives Remus Uomo its stylish appeal," said Donald Finlay, Remus Uomo director to Nottingham Post. "The store is carefully designed to match the brand ethos of understated sophistication and we’re excited to be bringing our trademark design-led, quality menswear to the streets of Nottingham."

In honour of the new store opening, which created six new permanent jobs, Remus Uomo has launched an online competition, which will see one winner given a three-piece suit from its AW 17 collection. Remus Uomo was founded in 1991 by Finlay and his brother Richard in Ireland. Over the past 26 years, the menswear brand has grown and is currently available at more than 350 independent retailers and department stores across the UK and Ireland.

Photo: Remus Uomo, Facebook