Rennaï brings new luxe beauty retail concept to Montreal

Rennaï, a new luxury beauty and self-care retailer, has opened its debut store at the Royalmount development, the new shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Montreal, Canada, as it eyes up a series of North American store launches in the next five years.

The Rennaï store, designed by coveted interior designer Ana Borrallo, spans 36,000-square-foot and features more than 175 brands across “five realms of Rennaï” aimed at offering a one-stop shop for personalised self-care, complete with an in-house medical aesthetic clinic offering the most advanced medical beauty treatments.

Christopher Novak, president and chief creative officer of Rennaï, said in a statement: "Watching the Rennaï concept evolve from an early-stage concept to a vibrant, tangible reality has been an extraordinary journey. We are thrilled to open our doors to both Montreal residents and visitors.

“Our team, from the knowledgeable specialists and experts in each of our realms to those ensuring a seamless online experience, has been meticulously trained to deliver an unparalleled retail experience. Launching in Canada with unique offerings in a state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of beauty and self-care. We are proud to establish these new standards with the inauguration of our first Rennaï location.”

Rennaï announces Canadian retail exclusive with Victoria Beckham Beauty, as seen in new flagship store at Royalmount Credits: CNW Group/Rennaï

Rennaï opens new beauty and wellness concept in Canada

Rennaï aims to offer a unique, holistic shopping experience, which seamlessly integrates in-person and online retail, featuring best-in-class local, national, and global beauty products and services, as well as first-to-market concepts and exclusives, such as being Victoria Beckham Beauty’s first Canadian retail partner.

The luxe beauty retail concept centres around Rennaï believing that self-care is “an ongoing journey, not merely a destination,” realised in five distinct realms, “crafted to meet the diverse needs of customers at every point in their self-care journey”.

The first is the ‘Reimagine Realm,’ showcasing premium beauty products and services, with an in-house beauty team offering personalised advice on make-up and skincare, which sits alongside the ‘Refreshed Realm,’ dedicated to fragrance with trained specialists on hand to help customers discover their signature scents.

Rennaï announces Canadian retail exclusive with Victoria Beckham Beauty, as seen in new flagship store at Royalmount Credits: CNW Group / Rennaï

Next up is the ‘Revitalise Realm’ developed to support a consumer's wellbeing routine from the inside out, including energising supplements, personal care, sexual wellness tools, and bath and body products. Customers can also benefit from the support of in-house nutritionists and self-care specialists.

Then there is the ‘Rejuvenate Realm’ dedicated to skinification, offering a wide selection of premium skincare brands and services, including an in-house medical aesthetic clinic.

The final zone of the beauty retail concept is the ‘Retreat Realm,’ designed to be an inviting space for relaxation and luxurious pampering. Shoppers can enjoy refreshments and book personalised self-care treatments, including manicures, pedicures, and high-tech facials.

In addition, Rennaï also features dedicated sections for haircare and men's products.

Brands include Aveda, Aēsop, Abel, Bobbi Brown, Bio Sculpture, Clarins, Clinique, Chantecaille, Dyson, Diptyque, Estée Lauder, Escentric Molecules, Holy Curls, Jo Malone London, Joanna Vargas, Laura Mercier, L'Oréal Paris, Living Proof, Murdock London, Nuxe, Pat McGrath Labs, René Furterer, Shiseido, Tom Ford, and Victoria Beckham Beauty.

There are also a number of homegrown Canadian brands, including MAC Cosmetics, Ember Wellness, Firebelly Tea, Landish, Rockwell Razors, Reyel, Selv Rituel, and Watier.

Rennaï planning to expand across North America within the next five years

Following its opening in Montreal, Rennaï, backed by L Catterton and Carbonleo, said it aims to bring its holistic approach to beauty and wellness services to nine additional locations across North America by 2028, including major cities across the US.

Novak, who previously worked for Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew, said: "Rennaï will be known as the trusted friend and the authority on beauty and self-care – placing advice, consultation and services at the heart of a community.

"Our clientele will be drawn to the elevated and curated brand offering and the premium services available to them in one destination as a seamless experience. We are redefining the beauty and wellness experience by prioritising individual needs, educating and inspiring in an alluring setting."

Mathieu Le Bozec, managing partner of L Catterton Real Estate, added: "With significant growth occurring globally in the beauty and wellness categories, Rennaï addresses the significant white space that our consumer research has identified and brings together all of the services and products that consumers desire into one location. We are excited to partner with Rennaï's talented team and our friends at Carbonleo to bring this vision to life."