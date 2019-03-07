Rent the Runway teams with West Elm to offer home goods

Rent the Runway is expanding into home decor with a new partnership with West Elm. The clothing and accessory rental company has been pioneering the rental marketplace since it started in 2009, now offering monthly subscription services in addition to one-time rentals. Its latest venture is positioned to transform the market for home design.

Global lifestyle and design company West Elm offers smart, modern home decor pieces from furniture to kitchenwares. The new partnership between West Elm and Rent the Runway will made trendy home design pieces more accessible through a rental option.

A selection of West Elm textiles will be available to rent to subscribers of Rent the Runway starting this summer. The selection of 26 bundles will include decorative pillows, throws and quilts ranging in style, print, texture and color to complete their living rooms and bedrooms.

“This is a monumental moment for Rent the Runway and the sharing economy as a whole," Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway said in a statement. "We know that clothing is often a vehicle to help people feel confident and expressive, and this new partnership will unlock that feeling through home decor."

This partnership is the first time Rent the Runway has expanded its offerings beyond apparel items. It also works to expand both company's mission to sustainable living through allowing consumers the option to use and return items when they no longer want them, thus extending the lifespan of each item.